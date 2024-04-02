South Shields features on Channel 5’s Motorway Cops as Northumbria Police chase car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 5’s Motorway Cops: Catching Britain's Speeders aired its first episode of its fifth season on Monday night (April 1), shining a light on the hard work of Northumbria Police.

In the first episode, we are introduced to officers from Northumbria Police as they keep dangerous drivers off the road.

Narrator Nicky Campbell explains: “Northumbria Police is the sixth largest force in the UK. Across the North East of England, it covers an area of over 2,000 square miles.

“It’s the responsibility of its 88 motor patrol officers to keep the roads safe.”

During the 45 minute episode, we meet 50-year-old Sergeant Dave Roberts, who has worked for Northumbria Police during his whole policing career.

Viewers watch as Sgt Roberts is made aware of a male suspect driving through the Tyne Dock area of South Shields, wanted for “possible kidnap offences”.

Sgt Roberts then explains the policing procedure that must follow, as he drives through South Tyneside in pursuit of the male suspect.

He says: “So, this is a conspiracy to kidnap offence, a quite serious offence.” He is then told via his police radio that “if the vehicle fails to stop tactics are authorised.”

Sgt Roberts explains to viewers watching at home, as he says: “The element of surprise is what we are looking for, so if we can put a tactic on that brings that vehicle to a stop without engaging in active pursuit, then that’s definitely the way forward.”

He continues: “But actually, within that, there’s a world of risk”.

Sgt Roberts then enlists back-up from a National Air Police Service (NPAS) helicopter, as he explains: “NPAS is absolutely key in a pursuit because it removes the need to actively follow it, without being actively anywhere in the line of sight of the subject vehicle.”

For more patrol cars and a firearms unit join the pursuit, as Sgt Roberts is made aware that the vehicle is heading for an address and that the suspect “needs to be locked up for conspiracy to kidnap, blackmail and full section 18 assault.”

When arriving at the target address in South Shields, officers force entry into the property before finding that their wanted man is not there. Sgt Roberts continues his search to track down the vehicle linked to the offence and the man.

The vehicle is soon seized, driven by two people known to the suspect, and the wanted man is traced 24 hours later and is charged with false imprisonment, assault and blackmail, and is remanded in custody.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, Constable Mary-Anne Hutchison, and Constable Jan Simlesa of Northumbria Police will feature in Motorway Cops: Catching Britain's Speeders. (Photo by Stu Norton)

Sgt Roberts explains: “That is yet another serious criminal off the streets and cars off the road that criminals use. It’s a fantastic result.”

Explaining how Northumbria Police work together to make the community a safer place, Sgt Roberts says: “For everybody to pull together in that way, using all of the technology, all of the information, those specialist skills that everybody’s got, results in somebody getting locked up. Which is exactly what we are here to do.”

The rest of the episode focused on other officers of Northumbria Police, including PC Darren Lant and PC Jan Simlesa as they work to resolve traffic incidents and crimes.