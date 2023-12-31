South Shields filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott made Knight Grand Cross

The director and producer has been recognised once again for his services to the film industry.

South Shields born director and producer Sir Ridley Scott, has been recognised for his services to the UK film industry, as he has been made a Knight Grand Cross in the New Year Honours List.

Scott received a knighthood in 2002, for his services to the British film industry, following many successful films.

Now, he has been further recognised for his services, receiving a Knight Grand Cross.

Scott began his career in the film and television industry by working for the BBC as a set designer, following his studies at West Hartlepool College of Art and the Royal College of Art.

He soon began working as a director on television shows, before setting up his own production company, where he made television advertisements.

In the late 1970s, Scott moved into film directing with his first work, a movie named The Duellists, winning a prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sir Ridley Scott has recieved a Knight Grand Cross.

He has continued to work as a film director and producer since, working on the likes of Alien, Thelma and Louise, Hannibal, American Gangster and most recently House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga.