South Shields firm has 20 jobs on offer

An energy firm in South Tyneside is offering 20 people the chance of a New Year job.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau, which is based at One Trinity Green, South Shields is expending with 20 career opportunities up for grabs.

Nathan Bell

The firm says the extra staff are needed to as it continues to grow and say the posts offer ‘superb’ career development opportunities.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau, which was established in 2015 and has expanded continuously since, helps their customers negotiate on their business energy bills - making them more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Paul Cobb, managing director, said: “Recruiting additional sales experts will allow us to continue to provide excellent customer service to our valued clients.

“We have been very impressed by the candidates we’ve interviewed to date but we’re still actively recruiting.

“Promoting from within was a big target this year and the management development plan has enabled us to find superb internal leadership.”

The firm says that, while an understanding of the energy market is desirable for some positions, it’s not essential as the it offers a range of training and career development opportunities.

This is being provided by a newly introduced management development plan.

Trainee Sales Team Manager Nathan Bell said: “Having never worked in energy before, I joined initially as a lead generator in November last year. I got a place on the management development plan and am set to have my own team soon.

“I urge anyone looking for a new career to apply now. You certainly will not regret it. It has changed my life.”

The firm says that, in addition to ongoing training, it offers competitive rates of pay, uncapped bonuses, regular early finishes and an incentive scheme.

Candidates looking to apply can do so by visiting: www.greenpoweradvice.co.uk/careers or by emailing their CV to: john.rooney@greenpoweradvice.co.uk.