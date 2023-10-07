South Shields Football Club announce new partnership with neighbouring business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields Football Club have announced another partnership, this time with neighbouring business, A & M Digi Home Solutions.

The business which is located on Bede Industrial Estate, where South Shields Football Club’s ground, 1st Cloud Arena is also located, specialises in CCTV, intruder alarms, and other domestic and commercial installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A & M Digi Home Solutions have been announced as an official partner with the local football club, and have also worked with them to improve supporter experience, installing a brand-new sound system in the Rocket Stand Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The digital installation company will also be offering their services to Mariners players who are new to the area, as well as offering a 10% discount on all services to South Shields Football Club season ticket holders.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Graeme Atkinson and James Moore of A & M Digi Home Solutions said: “A & M Digi Home Solutions are thrilled to sponsor South Shields FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a local company, it has been an absolute pleasure to carry out work for a thriving local football club, as well as to have the opportunity to partner with them on some amazing projects in the community.

“As the crime rate rises all around us, it’s our mission to reduce this number by adding security to people’s homes and businesses.

“A huge thanks must go to South Shields FC for allowing us to receive more coverage and reach more people through pitchside advertising.

“We are thrilled by the success of SSFC, and the club can always count on our unwavering support throughout their football journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a club on the up with amazing future plans, and we wish them all the best of luck for the rest of the season and beyond.”

South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt said: “I’m delighted that Graeme, James and the team at A & M Digi Home Solutions are on board with the club and so enthused about what we are doing, on and off the pitch.

“The level of service the club receives from A & M Digi Home Solutions is exceptional, as emphasised by the new sound system which has been installed in the Rocket Stand bar at 1st Cloud Arena.

“This is another fantastic addition to our team of partners and it is brilliant to have another local company sponsoring the club.”