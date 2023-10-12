South Shields Football Club offer free matchday health checks for home fixture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields Football Club are pairing with local health groups to provide free matchday health check ups to fans at a fixture later in October.

Darling’s Pharmacy and Nuffield Health are collaborating to provide free flu vaccinations, blood pressure and Body Mass Index (BMI) checks at the Mariners’ game against King’s Lynn Town on Saturday, October 21.

The event will take place in the marquee between 12.30pm and 2.30pm before the 3pm kick off, with pharmacists from Darling’s – the club’s back of shirt sponsor – to administer the jabs to anyone who is eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination.

Anyone who does not qualify will be asked to make an appointment for a later date.

Nuffield, who are the club’s 16-19 Academy front of shirt sponsor, will offer a check of blood pressure and BMI to anyone who is also having a flu vaccination.

No pre-registration is required and the event is being supported by the club’s charitable Foundation.