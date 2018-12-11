South Shields Football Club says 'Merry Christmas' to fans

South Shields Football Club are offering a Christmas drink to their loyal fans this weekend .

As a reward for the tremendous support shown to the club so far this season, all paying supporters will be offered a free drink at the game against Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday.

The game will be the Mariners' final home match before Christmas and the club says it want to spread some festive cheer.

A voucher will be handed out at the turnstiles to all season ticket holders, sponsors pass holders, those who have pre-bought tickets for the match and supporters who pay at the turnstile on the day of the game.

Adults will be handed a voucher entitling them to a pint of Foster's, John Smith's, Strongbow, the draught soft drink of their choice or a hot drink.

Under-18s will receive a voucher entitling them to a draught soft drink or a hot drink.

The vouchers must be redeemed on Saturday.

The club will also be showing the Manchester City v Everton game on the TVs at 12.30pm, with Fulham against West Ham United to be shown at 5.30pm.

In addition, the club is encouraging supporters to dress in their best Christmas wear at the game.

The wearer of the best outfit will receive two free carveries at Mariners Park.