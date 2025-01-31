Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vandals on off-road vehicles have damaged football pitches in South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football pitches at The Dell, on Quarry Lane, in South Shields, have been left unplayable following vandalism caused by off-road vehicles.

The damage was discovered after local football teams arrived at the pitches last Sunday morning (January 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, concerns have been raised to the Shields Gazette over whether the Sunday league teams will be able to play on their home pitches again this season.

Football pitches at The Dell, on South Shields' Quarry Lane, have been severely damaged by off-road vehicles. | Piers Storey

South Tyneside Council has confirmed it is looking into repairing the pitches and that it will be continuing to work closely with Northumbria Police to clamp down on this sort of anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “We have been made aware of some vehicle damage in the Quarry Lane area to the local football pitches.

“We are reviewing the damage and looking at solutions to repair the pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident has been referred to our Community Safety Team who continue to work closely with Northumbria Police to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

Football teams have expressed concerns over whether the pitches will be playable for the rest of the season. | Piers Storey

“We know that this is one of our residents’ top concerns and we are committed, including through the dedicated motorcycle taskforce, to disrupting anti-social riders.

“Information from local communities is vital in the taskforce's work, and we'd ask for people to continue to help us by providing information in confidence about where bikes are stored and who is riding them."

If you have any information about the incident, you can submit it to South Tyneside Council by emailing: [email protected].