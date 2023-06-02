South Shields grandad retires after working for Harlow Printing for over 50 years

Today (Friday, June 2) will be the last day that the South Shields grandad works for the company that he has spent the last 50 years and eight months with.

The 66-year-old, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Sunday, will be honoured in a ceremony held by Harlow Printing, with his wife Adrienne, daughter Clare, son-in-law Deano, and granddaughter Olivia all attending.

Malcolm is set to retire after working for Harlow Printing for more than 50 years.

Speaking to the Gazette ahead of Malcolm’s retirement, Adrienne, who is already retired, has revealed what their plans will be once her husband joins her.

The 66-year-old said: “We are really looking forward to it, I just can’t believe that it has been more than 50 years since he started working there - he was just a boy when he started.

Malcolm (back right) with his wife Adrienne, daughter Clare, granddaughter Olivia and son-in-law Deano.

“It is not often that you hear about someone working in the same place for that amount of time but he has always worked with a good bunch of people so I think that has made it easy for him.

“I think that I am more excited than he is for him to be retired, there will be the ceremony on Friday and then on Saturday, we are going out round Shields to celebrate with family and friends before Malcolm’s birthday on Sunday.

Malcolm and Adrienne plan on visiting family and going on holiday now that he is retired.

“We will be spending the time going on holidays and we have family that live in different parts of the country so it will be nice to go and visit them.

“The best part will be not having to set the alarm to wake up on a morning, it will be great to have a relaxing life together.”