Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Gym Group in South Shields has beaten over 200 other gyms to be crowned 'Gym of the Year' at an event in London.

Staff from the gym were thrilled to learn they'd won the prestigious award out of all 238 Gym Group branches across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win for the gym was due to a number of factors including its work in the community through its charity work putting on sessions raising money for Breast Cancer and foodbanks.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Shields Gym Group team

The gym was also praised for its high customer satisfaction levels, cleanliness of the gym, friendly staff and team satisfaction.

The gym offers state-of-the-art equipment to choose from and a range of classes to suit members needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simone Liscombe, Manager of the South Shields branch said: "We didn't actually know we were nominated for the award until it came up on the screen with five gyms and ours was one of them.

"When the CEO was describing the gym that had won the award it sounded a lot like us then when they announced South Shields we jumped up and down, we were so excited. "

Staff who helped achieve the award include Kevin O’Neill (Assistant General Manager), Simone Liscombe (General Manager) Carl Robe, Eve Gatens, Keegan Wilson, James Hewitt, Ryan Smeatham and Beth Nicholson.

READ MORE: Pupils crowned cross country champions for second year running

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priding itself to being inclusive to the community the gym is also appealing to the community to take part in its annual Hope4Kidz Christmas toy appeal.

Staff from the gym have been behind the campaign for a few years now which sees members of the public donate new toys and books to gift to vulnerable children at Christmas.