South Shields hit and run left woman in hospital
Police officers investigating a hit and run are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help trace the occupants of a vehicle following a crash on Tuesday, July 16.
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving two cars on John Reid Road outside the South Tyneside District Hospital.
A woman, who was driving one of the cars, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police are trying to trace the occupants of the other vehicle who left the scene on foot.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 5.40pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a collision involving two vehicles on John Reid Road, South Shields.
“Officers attended and a female driver was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.
“The occupants of the other vehicle involved had already left the scene. Inquiries are ongoing to trace them.”
Those involved, or anyone who witnessed the collision, should call 101 quoting reference 909 160719.