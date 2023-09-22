Claire Cook, who has taken Silver for Team GB at the European Triathlon Championships

Claire Cook, a depot manager at Howdens’ South Shields depot, has won a silver medal for Team GB at the European Triathlon Championships, which took place in Almere, The Netherlands, earlier this month.

The European Triathlon Championships was Claire’s fifth competition this year, having been taking part in triathlons for over 10 years. Prior to this, she played football, until she suffered an injury, resulting in a broken leg.

After recovering from her injury, Claire entered The Great North Run as part of Howdens’ team who were running on behalf of Leonard Cheshire, a charity partner of Howdens.

Following The Great North Run, Claire then became a member of her local triathlon club, where she went on to represent Great Britain as part of Team GB.

She said: “I’m over the moon to have won Silver at the championships in The Netherlands. I’m very grateful to Howdens for its support and sponsorship, I’m so passionate about racing and it’s great to know that I have their backing.

“We have even installed a shower at work so that I can shower after getting in some extra training on the bike to and from work!”

Claire Toomey, Head of Sustainability, Howdens said: “We do our best to support and encourage our employees, as Howdens was founded on the principle of being worthwhile for all.

"The team here at Howdens are incredibly enthusiastic and supportive of Claire, and we are thrilled at her winning a silver medal in The Netherlands.”

Claire’s kit had the Howdens’ logo on it as well as Howdens’ ‘Road to Zero’ logo. ‘Road to Zero’ is Howdens' journey to zero waste and zero emissions.

Sustainability is central to Howdens growing business, to ensure it continues to be worthwhile for its employees, customers, suppliers, and the environment. Howdens are committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025, aiming to balance the carbon emitted into the atmosphere and carbon removed.