News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
10 photos from South Shields in the 1950s10 photos from South Shields in the 1950s
10 photos from South Shields in the 1950s

South Shields in the 1950s: Dancing, sunbathing and fun at the fair

Take a look at our gallery of photographs from life in South Shields in the 1950s.

By Holly Allton
Published 31st May 2023, 14:53 BST

Have you ever wondered what our stunning seaside town was like in the 1950s? Or maybe you remember it fondly, with great memories of spending time by the beach or meeting a loved one at the Majestic Ballroom.

Here, we take a look at life in South Shields in the 1950s, with photos courtesy of Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums. 

Let us know what great memories you have of South Shields!

Couples dancing at the Majestic Ballroom on Pier Parade in 1952.

1. Majestic Ballroom

Couples dancing at the Majestic Ballroom on Pier Parade in 1952.

Photo Sales
The Marine Park bandstand photographed in 1950.

2. Marine Park bandstand

The Marine Park bandstand photographed in 1950.

Photo Sales
A bird’s-eye view of Westoe Colliery in 1954.

3. Westoe Colliery

A bird’s-eye view of Westoe Colliery in 1954.

Photo Sales
A family enjoying a train ride at South Shields fairground in 1950.

4. South Shields fairground

A family enjoying a train ride at South Shields fairground in 1950.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South ShieldsMemories