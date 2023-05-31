South Shields in the 1950s: Dancing, sunbathing and fun at the fair
Take a look at our gallery of photographs from life in South Shields in the 1950s.
Have you ever wondered what our stunning seaside town was like in the 1950s? Or maybe you remember it fondly, with great memories of spending time by the beach or meeting a loved one at the Majestic Ballroom.
Here, we take a look at life in South Shields in the 1950s, with photos courtesy of Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums.
Let us know what great memories you have of South Shields!
