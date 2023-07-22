South Shields Indian restaurant make final of The English Curry Awards

An Indian restaurant located on Ocean Road in South Shields have been selected as finalists in The English Curry Awards 2023.

Zeera Indian Cuisine, have made it to the final of the prestigious culinary event, that celebrates the finest talents in the English curry industry.

Zeera Indian Cusine’s owner Shah Choudhury, will travel to Birmingham for the awards ceremony on Monday, August 14, where the nation’s curry connoisseurs will gather to recognise and applaud the exceptional achievements of those in the curry sector.

The English Curry Awards, which is now in its 12th year, will showcase the creativity and skills of chefs, restaurants and takeaways across the country who have displayed remarkable talent within the industry.

The finalists were chosen by members of the public, who nominated those who have delivered outstanding culinary experiences as well as exceptional customer service.

The English Curry Awards 2023 have various categories which includes, Curry Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Chef of the Year and Curry King or Queen.

Zeera Indian Cuisine have been selected as finalists for Curry Restaurant of the Year, and owner Shah Choudhury said: “We’re delighted to be nominated and be in the final of the Restaurant of the Year category. It’s an honour and a privilege to be amongst some of the finest restaurants that England has to offer.”

A spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

Zeera Indian Cuisine and owner, Shah Choudhury.