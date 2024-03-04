Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public day school that highlights the role of women in historical industrial struggles over the past century will be held at The Word in South Shields this week to celebrate International Women's Day.

The event, on Sunday, March 10, called The Cramlington Train Wreckers, will start with the BBC film called Yesterday's Witness, originally televised in 1970. The 30-minute documentary interviews the Cramlington striking miners who accidentally detailed the Flying Scotsman during the General Strike of 1926.

South Tyneside-based trade union activist Jane Harker will introduce the film.

"Their intention was to derail a coal train they felt was undermining the strike," said Jane. "Fortunately, none of the 282 passengers were killed and there were only minor injuries.

“Eight Cramlington miners were sentenced to 48 years' imprisonment for their part in the derailing. It was the women who had to pick up the pieces at home and look after families without a wage earner.”

The leader of the "Wreckers", Bill Muckle was born in Westoe in 1900. The first part of the day school tells his story, with the support of his wife Jenny.

The second half of the event will feature talks about women’s involvement in two of the most significant strikes in 20th Century British history, the 1926 General Strike and the 1984/85 Miner’s Strike. South Shields-based historian and Blue Badge guide Amanda Hepburn will outline the role of women in the 1926 General Strike.

This will be followed by Heather Wood and Lynn Gibson from the Durham-based Women's Banner Group who will talk about the role of women in the 1984 miner’s strike, marking the 40th Anniversary of the start of that tumultuous social event in British history. There will be question and answer sessions and artefacts on display.

Jane Harker said: "We would appeal to the women in South Tyneside and beyond who were involved in the 1984/85 Miners' Strike to come along and share their experiences."

The Cramlington Train Wreckers day school is a public event and will be held at The Word in South Shields Market Place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, from 10am to 2pm.