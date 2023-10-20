News you can trust since 1849
South Shields lighthouse dome smashed off by high winds and waves of Storm Babet

South Shields lighthouse is missing its distinctive red and white dome after it was torn off by the ferocious sea.

By Adam Dutton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Astonishing pictures show the moment huge 40ft-high waves destroyed a historic lighthouse as Storm Babet batters Britain’s coastline.

South Shields lighthouse was today (Fri) missing it’s distinctive red and white dome which was torn off by the ferocious sea.

Photographer Vicki Sinclair photographed the lighthouse - at the end of the River Tyne - before and after the waves smashed into the 128-year-old landmark.

She said: “I’d take pictures of the waves crashing over it on Thursday when it still had the dome intact.

“I came down this morning to see what the waves were like again and I noticed the dome was missing.

“The waves must have been so strong it was just ripped off.

“The Port of Tyne authority has been in touch with me to use the photographs to assess the damage. It’s wild out there.”

Onlookers expressed their shock at the force of Storm Babet.

One said: “I live not far from the lighthouse and just walked out to buy some cigarettes but I could barely walk without getting shoved back by the wind.

“I’ve never known a storm like it. It’s a real shame the lighthouse has been damaged.

“It’s one of the most recognisable landmarks on the Tyne.”

