South Shields lighthouse dome smashed off by high winds and waves of Storm Babet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Astonishing pictures show the moment huge 40ft-high waves destroyed a historic lighthouse as Storm Babet batters Britain’s coastline.

South Shields lighthouse was today (Fri) missing it’s distinctive red and white dome which was torn off by the ferocious sea.

Historic South Shields lighthouse destroyed by huge waves as Storm Babet batters Britain, 20/10/23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographer Vicki Sinclair photographed the lighthouse - at the end of the River Tyne - before and after the waves smashed into the 128-year-old landmark.

She said: “I’d take pictures of the waves crashing over it on Thursday when it still had the dome intact.

Astonishing pictures shows the moment huge 40ft-high waves destroyed a historic lighthouse as Storm Babet batters Britains coastline.

“I came down this morning to see what the waves were like again and I noticed the dome was missing.

“The waves must have been so strong it was just ripped off.

South Shields lighthouse being battered by waves.

“The Port of Tyne authority has been in touch with me to use the photographs to assess the damage. It’s wild out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onlookers expressed their shock at the force of Storm Babet.

The lighthouse without its famous red and white top.

One said: “I live not far from the lighthouse and just walked out to buy some cigarettes but I could barely walk without getting shoved back by the wind.

“I’ve never known a storm like it. It’s a real shame the lighthouse has been damaged.