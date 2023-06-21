South Shields’ Little Mix stars Perrie and Jade support former member

South Shields superstars Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have shown support to their fellow Little Mix member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock after she released her debut solo single on Friday, June 16.

Leigh-Anne, (who has dropped her surname for her music career), released her first ever track as a solo artist, named Don’t Say Love last week and was met with huge support from Little Mix fans as well as her former band mates.

The group were formed by Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland on The X Factor UK in 2011, going on to win the show, becoming the first group to do so.

The group consisted of Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy Nelson, who left the band after nine years in 2020.

The remaining trio released one final album, named Between Us in 2021, which included greatest hits and as well as new tracks such as No, and Love (Sweet) Love, as well as collaborations with David Guetta and Anne-Marie.

They announced that they would embark on a hiatus after their Confetti tour ended in May 2022, in order for the members to spend time with their families before focusing on solo work.

Leigh-Anne, who has recently married footballer Andre Gray, is the first of the three to release a solo song, with an accompanying music video.

Both Perrie and Jade have posted to social media platforms to share their love for the track and how proud they are of their former band member.

Leigh-Anne’s former band mates Perrie and Jade have shown support for the singer.