People in South Shields have been able to get tattoos from the studio for more than 30 years; however, the shop will be closing its doors by the end of July.

Current owner Craig Low took over the studio after the founder, Harry, died a number of years ago and has carried on his legacy.

Craig isn’t giving up tattooing, instead he is moving the studio to 100 Fowler Street, in South Shields town centre, after the current studio is no longer fit for purpose due to health and safety reasons.

Harry’s Tattoo Studio owner Craig Low alongside a photo of Harry.

The tattooist will also be changing the name to Hellfire Tattoo Studio, bringing an end to Harry’s in South Shields.

Craig said: “It is bittersweet because it is the end of an era really, it is a real shame as I earned my spurs here but unfortunately due to circumstances with the building, we can’t really stay here any longer.

“When I took over, it was to keep Harry’s legacy and the craft that he taught me alive so I will always be grateful to him.

“Everyone is happy to see us moving on to a bigger studio that can accommodate all the artists that we are going to have, there is no way we can all fit in here.

“I’m chuffed to bits but at the same time, sad to see it go. It is a new beginning.”

During a chat with the Shields Gazette, Craig also reflected on what his old mentor Harry would have thought about the move.

He added: “It is hard to say what he would think, I’m pretty sure he’d be happy for me but he was very attached to this place.

“He would probably be just as sad as I am to see it go.”

Craig is hoping to have his new Hellfire Tattoo Studio open on Fowler Street in the coming weeks.