Peter and Ben (right) Webb | Other 3rd Party

A man has admitted causing the deaths of his brother and nephew by careless driving while on cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Webb, 12, and his dad Peter Webb, 40, were in a Skoda Octavia that came off the carriageway in South Shields, South Tyneside, on August 30. The dad and child tragically died at the scene, on the John Reid Road.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Michael Webb, 35, of Park Avenue, South Shields, admitted causing the death of his nephew Ben Webb by careless driving while over the limit for cocaine and a second charge of being over the limit for benzoylecgonine, a breakdown product of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted the same two offences in relation to causing the death of his brother Peter Webb. Webb denied two charges of causing their deaths by dangerous driving and faces a trial on May 26 next year.

Judge Amanda Rippon said a further pre-trial hearings will be heard in January and May. Webb has been granted bail in the meantime. Shortly after the tragedy, the family released a statement which read: "Our world has been completely torn apart. We have no words to describe how devastating this has been.

"We will however continue to stick together as one while we navigate a situation we never believed we would be in. Peter was a kind wonderful human who would do anything for his family. Ben was the most incredible ray of sunshine with an unbelievable sense of humour. They are together forever. Please look after our boy, until we meet again."