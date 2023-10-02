Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man arrested after bomb disposal experts were called to a house has admitted having an explosive substance.

Homes were evacuated on St Aidan’s Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, and suspicious items were seized after an explosion was reported on a Sunday afternoon in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services, including bomb disposal officers, carried out an investigation after the incident on June 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Alex Kesteris Graham, 27, of St Aidan’s Road, pleaded guilty to having an explosive substance, namely a modified rocket type firework.

He also admitted arson in relation to damage caused to a carpet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham will be back in court to learn his fate on November 24, after the preparation of a pre-sentence report and is remanded in custody in the meantime.