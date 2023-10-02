South Shields man arrested after bomb experts called to a house has admitted having an explosive substance
The man will be back in court to learn his fate in November.
A man arrested after bomb disposal experts were called to a house has admitted having an explosive substance.
Homes were evacuated on St Aidan’s Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, and suspicious items were seized after an explosion was reported on a Sunday afternoon in June.
Emergency services, including bomb disposal officers, carried out an investigation after the incident on June 23.
At Newcastle Crown Court today Alex Kesteris Graham, 27, of St Aidan’s Road, pleaded guilty to having an explosive substance, namely a modified rocket type firework.
He also admitted arson in relation to damage caused to a carpet.
Graham will be back in court to learn his fate on November 24, after the preparation of a pre-sentence report and is remanded in custody in the meantime.
Judge Gavin Doig told him: “The fact I am adjourning for a pre-sentence report is not an indication of what the sentence will be. It could be immediate custody.”