South Shields man attacked his partner of two-weeks in front of another girlfriend

A man attacked his partner of two-weeks in front of another woman who he wanted a relationship with.

John Brennan was behind a pizza restaurant in South Tyneside with someone he had been seeing for around a fortnight when another woman turned up in September last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Brennan told the current girlfriend he wanted to be in a relationship with that woman, an argument broke out then he kicked and punched her.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lane told the court: "The defendant and the complainant had been in a relationship which was very short, approximately two weeks.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Map

"On September 16 last year they were together behind a pizza restaurant in Boldon.

"Another lady approached who, along with the defendant, told the complainant they wished to be in a relationship together.

"This caused upset to the complainant and an argument broke out between her and the other two.

"It was during that argument that Mr Brennan accepts he kicked and punched her to the back, kicking her approximately four times and punching her once."

The court heard the victim said she was left in fear after the violence.

Brennan, 37, of Farding Lake Court, South Shields, who has 105 convictions on his record, admitted battery.

Helen Towers, defending, said the relationship had been around four days long, not two weeks and that Brennan, who wants help, has spent time in custody on remand in relation to the offence.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced Brennan to a community order for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements and a restraining order.

