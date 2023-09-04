South Shields man banned from visiting his mother after constant demands for cash

Troublesome son Anthony Larson, 54, even got down on his knees and raised his hands as if to pray as he begged for money on her Hebburn doorstep.

Incessant pleading by Larson, of Ashley Road, South Shields, led to repeated police intervention and has caused deep family divisions, a court heard.

But he is ready to turn his life around by tackling head-on the substance cravings he has let plague his life, his solicitor insisted.

Borough magistrates agreed to support Larson’s efforts by ordering him to complete nine-month alcohol and drug treatment programmes.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

And they gave his mum respite by banning him from molesting or pestering her at her Prendwick Avenue home under the terms of an 18-month restraining order.

Larson pleaded guilty to stalking her between Tuesday May 2 and Saturday July 29 and threatening to damage or destroy her property on Friday July 28.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said he turned up on Wednesday May 3 and was given two cans of lager by his mother who told him to stay outside.

But he entered and refused to leave, leading to police being called, but vanished only to return later to hassle her by staring in through her living room window.

Mrs Beck said Larson turned up again two days later, and on Thursday May 11 arrived at 8.45pm to ask for cash.

And he twice went to her home on Friday July 28, the second time banging on a window and threatening to “put this through”, leading to police again being summoned.

In a statement, Larson’s mum said they had a “volatile relationship” and he had told her she was a “terrible mother” who did not care about him.

She also said his behaviour had left her “shaken and nervous” and she knew she could not physically defend herself against him.

Over many years she said she had had “nothing but trouble” from him, with him often drunk or under the influence of drugs – and demanding cash.

Despite that, his mother stated, “I feel sad about the whole situation”.

Michelle Stonley, defending, said substance misuse was the reason for Larson’s behaviour but that he wanted to change.

She added: “There’s no easy way out of it. He’s had issues with drink and drugs for decades. This will be really challenging for him.

“It’s clear that he’s pestered his mum. His mum has described him as being on his hands and knees in a praying position, begging for money.

“He’s very sorry. He needs to change his lifestyle and get rid of these addictions to drink and drugs.”

Magistrates included the drink and drug treatment requirements in a 12-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days.