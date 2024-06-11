South Shields man in court for jumping on top of police car while on drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

A South Tyneside yob drunk and high on drugs dented a police car’s bonnet by clambering on top and lying down, a court heard.

Rowdy Keegan Tate, 28, then led officers a merry dance when he ran off ranting words that could not be fathomed in South Shields town centre.

Tate, of Burnham Street, Tyne Dock, has now quit booze and illegal substances – and gone back to the gym – following his run in with the law on Sunday, March 17.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty told borough magistrates: “Officers were on duty and conducting patrols at Hebburn and South Shields Metro stations.

“At 6pm they attended the Denmark Centre in South Shields. They noticed a man in a grey jogging top and grey jogging trousers.

“The man climbed on to the bonnet of their police vehicle. He lay horizontally across the bonnet. He made a large indentation on the bonnet.

“As officers approached, he made off towards King Street, shouting, but the officers could not make out what he was saying.”

Tate, who has two previous convictions from two offences, the last in 2013, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “The offence was committed while under the influence of drink and drugs.

“He says he’s now going back to the gym and is off drink and drugs.

“I’ve seen pictures of the dent, and it would take a mechanic five minutes to mend it. Fortunately, the vehicle was not taken off the roads.”