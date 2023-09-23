News you can trust since 1849
South Shields man jailed after bringing kitchen knives to police station

Jamie Donaldson is already serving a prison sentence imposed in July.

By Karon Kelly
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
A man who took two kitchen knives to a police station so he would be arrested has been jailed.

Jamie Donaldson turned up at the front of Millbank station in South Shields, carrying the weapons on July 31.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he put the blades down on the ground when instructed by officers and went willingly into custody.

Donaldson, 34, of Copley Avenue, South Shields, admitted possessing knives.

Robin Turton, defending, told the court Donaldson, who has previous convictions and mental health problems, had been making progress, was working and abstaining from drugs.

Mr Turton added: “He has a history, in moments of crisis, when he needs sanctuary, of heading to the police station with knives in an attempt to get arrested.”

The court heard Donaldson is already serving a prison sentence imposed in July.

Miss Recorder Ayesha Smart sentenced him to six months behind bars for the knives offence, which will not add to the time he is already serving.

