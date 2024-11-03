South Shields Marine School gives youngsters a glimpse into careers at sea
The pioneering facility held an open day yesterday (Saturday, November 2) in a bid to attract newcomers to join the industry which needs around 1,750 cadets every year.
Carnival, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Just Be Maritime, Subsea 7, Anglo Eastern, Watermark were on hand to offer advice and information to potential mariners.
Principal Simon Ashton said students can expect a "phenomenal career" at sea and many youngsters don't realise how much the industry has to offer.
He said: "The good thing about it is that it's a bit like an apprenticeship.
"Everything is paid for. You get an allowance as a cadet and the companies will pay for all of your training while you are here.
"At the end of it you will come out with a qualification in higher education.
"More importantly you will get a professional qualification which will allow you to sail as a marine officer on board a ship.
"Another big advantage of this is you see the world and it doesn't cost you a penny.
"I have been all over the world and it really is a phenomenal career.
"I have been to some fantastic places.
"But it's not something that is pushed very much in schools because I don't think people know too much about it.
"It's a chance to raise awareness of what the industry is about."
Mr Ashton explained how the industry needs between 1,500 to 2,000 cadets every year and fails to recruit enough.
He added: "Once you have been trained there will be a job waiting for you at the end of it, and a very, very well paid job."
The school was founded in 1861 and is the oldest of its kind in the world.
Its state-of-the-art simulation suite includes 22 navigation bridges and enables students to have the experience of sailing down the River Tyne or even into Sydney Harbour.
The college, which was awarded the Queens Anniversary Prize in 2019, is celebrating above national average results this year.
Mr Ashton said: "The careers at sea open day is a way for the industry to promote what we do.
"It's also a way for us to promote the jobs that are available from a career at sea - whether you want to be a marine engineering officer where you can work on engines nothing like what you see in a Ford Fiesta, or you want to be a marine navigational officer working on the bridge, or a technical officer working on the switch boards and the generators.
"We offer training for careers in all of these disciplines.
"It's also an opportunity for any potential cadets, or school leavers, any person of any age who is maybe looking for a change in career to come and speak to our sponsor companies.
"We have sponsor companies ranging from cruise ships to training management companies who work on behalf of a number of different shipping companies."
Chris Gray, head of school for marine engineering, added: "We aim to provide the best experience possible for students at our world class training school.
"The national average in Navigation is 72 per cent with South Shields Marine School students achieving 87 per cent and on the Stability & Operations module our students achieved 60 per cent with the national average 48 per cent.
"The students have worked hard and we're very proud."