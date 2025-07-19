South Shields Marine School graduates face bagging £40,000 tax-free salaries

This is the paid apprenticeship which will bag you a £40,000 tax free salary and an exciting career travelling the world.

More than 190 cadets at South Shields Marine School, which opened in 1861, donned their gowns and mortar boards on Thursday, July 17, as they prepared for life at sea.

Many of them will soon begin employment in an array of roles, including on cruise ships, container ships and vessels carrying out artic surveys.

The graduates, who have undergone fully funded study while earning a basic apprenticeship wage, have specialised in one of three areas - navigation, engineering and technology.

Graduates walk into well paid jobs with starting salaries of up to £40K, which is tax free as they are working off shore.

More than 190 cadets have graduated from South Shields Marine School on Thursday, July 16. | North News and Pictures

John Milner, Head of School, said: "It was a celebration of three years of hard work split between college and hands on experience.

"The graduates are all really excited. They can either go into navigation, engineering or an electro-technical role.

"They will be heading off on different boats and sailing around the world. Some will work on cruise ships like Disney cruises, others will be on container ships or artic surveys.

"The starting salary for a third or fourth officer is between £30,000 to £40,000 and it's tax free because you're at sea. It's a fantastic salary and career.

"It's a great opportunity. People see the big ships but they don't know how to work on them or get into the industry."

Graduates posed for selfies with Vaughan Lewis, a South Shields Marine School Lecturer. | North News and Pictures

The college is also encouraging more women to get into the industry as only five percent of the graduating class are female.

John added: "We have seen an uptake in women joining the programme but it's something we are encouraging.

"If you can do the job, it's a career for you.

"One of the stand out students from this year was Grace Parkinson, who was awarded Pre-cadet of the year. She started the course a little later but that didn't stop her.

"She threw herself into it and caught up. She has been a fantastic class mate and helped other people."

Cameron Tait, a pre cadet graduate, said: "There are only three girls in my class. At the minute, two percent of the merchant navy are female. Obviously, that number is set to rise and I fully think that it should keep rising.

"Females should show the world what they can do."

Principal Simon Ashton, who himself trained at the school, returning to become Principal after his career at sea said: "We are so proud of our Class of 2025.

South Shields Marine School graduates with Ian Spreadborough, Ship Safe Training Group (SSTG) Managing Director. | North News and Pictures

“It's been an unforgettable day, filled with pride, excitement and memories that will last a lifetime as our cadets embark on their greatest journey."

The graduation ceremony was made up of 50 pre-cadet graduates, who are entering sponsored cadet training after studying for one year, and 140 fully trained cadets who have completed three years.