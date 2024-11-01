South Shields Marine School set to welcome budding seafarers with an open day

South Shields Marine School - the oldest of its kind in the world - is holding an open day for budding seafarers.

The multi million pound education centre will be throwing its doors open on Saturday (November 2) to enable anyone interested in a maritime career to find out more about the industry.

The award winning facility, on Grosvenor Road, attracts students from the UK and the rest of the world.

Principal Simon Ashton, who trained at the marine school himself, returned after a successful career at sea.

He said: "Anyone considering a maritime career or simply curious about life at sea, will have a unique opportunity to explore different roles at sea, meet leading shipping industry professionals, talk to highly experienced lecturers, have a go on the bridge and navigation simulators and gain valuable insights into the maritime world."

With current cadets on hand to offer their advice and support and information on student halls of residence, the ships careers day has confirmations from Carnival, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Just Be Maritime, Subsea 7, Anglo Eastern, Watermark and many more.

The school, founded in 1861, says it would like to encourage anyone currently in education, school leavers and those who merely have a desire to work at sea to attend.

Its simulation suite, which includes 22 navigation bridges, will also be available to view, giving a real time experience of working offshore.

The school, which was awarded the Queens Anniversary Prize in 2019, is celebrating above national average results this year.

Chris Gray, head of school for marine engineering, said: "We aim to provide the best experience possible for students at our world class training school.

"The national average in Navigation is 72 per cent with South Shields Marine School students achieving 87 per cent and on the Stability and Operations module our students achieved 60 per cent with the national average 48 per cent.

"The students have worked hard and we're very proud."

You can register for the careers day by visiting: https://forms.office.com/e/Mcv78yTSeD.