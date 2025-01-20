South Shields Marine School set to welcome international shipping companies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The world’s oldest marine school is set to open its doors to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Marine School, on Grosvenor Road, is set to open its doors to members of the public on Saturday, January 25, as it hosts a careers day for those considering working at sea.

The prestigious school has revealed that a number of international shipping companies will be at the event, which will take place from 10am until 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Companies such as BP, Anglo Eastern, Carnival, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Pritchard Gordon Tankers, Just Be Maritime, Clyde Marine Training, Ship Safe Training Group (SSTG), INS Health Care, and more will be available at the event to discuss career opportunities.

South Shields Marine School is set to host a careers day on Saturday, January 25. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Current cadets, many of whom have already visited multiple countries and ports, will be at the open day to talk about their experiences to potential new pupils.

Anyone attending the careers day will be able to tour the multi-million pound bridge and ship simulators that give a real time experience of working at sea, as well as advice on careers, halls of residence and meeting the highly experienced lecturers.

Jon Milner, Head of School at South Shields Marine School, has given an insight into what people can expect from a career at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current South Shields Marine School cadets will be on hand to discuss their own experiences. | North News & Pictures Ltd

He said: “We aim to provide the best experience possible for students at our world class training school with results that are above the national average.

“This is a unique experience to travel the world, have an incredible life and all whilst receiving a salary”.

The marine school also has a Marine and Offshore Safety Training centre (MOST), which is situated on the banks of the River Tyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOST has extensive facilities that provide commercial marine courses that emulate the most realistic offshore environments, with Michael Speers, the head of MOST, also attending the careers day.

Anyone who is interested in attending so register online at: https://www.southshieldsmarineschool.com/event/careers-at-sea-open-day-25-01-2025/.