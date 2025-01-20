South Shields Marine School set to welcome international shipping companies
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Shields Marine School, on Grosvenor Road, is set to open its doors to members of the public on Saturday, January 25, as it hosts a careers day for those considering working at sea.
The prestigious school has revealed that a number of international shipping companies will be at the event, which will take place from 10am until 2pm.
Companies such as BP, Anglo Eastern, Carnival, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Pritchard Gordon Tankers, Just Be Maritime, Clyde Marine Training, Ship Safe Training Group (SSTG), INS Health Care, and more will be available at the event to discuss career opportunities.
Current cadets, many of whom have already visited multiple countries and ports, will be at the open day to talk about their experiences to potential new pupils.
Anyone attending the careers day will be able to tour the multi-million pound bridge and ship simulators that give a real time experience of working at sea, as well as advice on careers, halls of residence and meeting the highly experienced lecturers.
Jon Milner, Head of School at South Shields Marine School, has given an insight into what people can expect from a career at sea.
He said: “We aim to provide the best experience possible for students at our world class training school with results that are above the national average.
“This is a unique experience to travel the world, have an incredible life and all whilst receiving a salary”.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
The marine school also has a Marine and Offshore Safety Training centre (MOST), which is situated on the banks of the River Tyne.
MOST has extensive facilities that provide commercial marine courses that emulate the most realistic offshore environments, with Michael Speers, the head of MOST, also attending the careers day.
Anyone who is interested in attending so register online at: https://www.southshieldsmarineschool.com/event/careers-at-sea-open-day-25-01-2025/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.