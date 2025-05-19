South Shields Marine School stars in new documentary about careers at sea

A new documentary is giving an insight into careers at sea.

South Shields Marine School, on Grosvenor Road, has provided the back drop for a new documentary that looks to showcase different careers at sea.

‘A Sea of Opportunities: The Making of a UK Merchant Navy Cadet’ has been produced by the Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB) to give a sneak peek into cadet training both ashore and at sea.

The documentary was filmed at South Shields Marine School and aboard Gardline Limited’s fleet of offshore survey vessels - with viewers able to see behind the scenes to witness how cadets undergo both theoretical education and practical training, gaining the necessary skills to embark on successful careers as officers at sea, as well as discussing important subjects like the role of women in maritime.

It also explores the essential balance between academic training at colleges across the UK and the hands-on experience that cadets receive while working aboard vessels.

The aim of the documentary is to provide greater access to the realities of training to those interested in starting their career at sea.

Susan Bell, the MNTB Training and Careers Manager, has explained that the documentary is a result of direct feedback from current cadets who are undergoing their training.

She said: “During my time in this position, one piece of feedback we've consistently received from current cadets is that they wish they had seen more about what Merchant Navy training entails and what life in the shipboard environment is like before beginning their officer cadet training.

“We hope this film will help to address that need for future cadets.”

“We are excited to be diversifying our careers promotion formats and hope that this student led project will engage with the future officer cadets.

“I would like to thank South Shields Marine School, Gardline Limited and the two students who created the documentary – Darcey and Luke – for all support, as well as Adam from Solent Creatives for his continued guidance and expertise.”

You can view A Sea of Opportunities: The Making of a UK Merchant Navy Cadet by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/@CareersatSeaUK.

