South Shields Marine School to welcome global shipping companies to the borough
Shipping companies from across the world will be in attendance at South Shields Marine School, Grosvenor Road, for a careers day on Saturday, April 26.
The multi-million pound training facility attracts students from across the UK and the world, with current cadets set to be on hand during the day to offer their advice and support.
On the careers day, South Shields Marine School will be welcoming Carnival UK, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Pritchard Gordon Tankers, Anglo Eastern, Just Be Maritime, Anglo Eastern, Stream Marine Careers, Stena Line, Clyde Marine Training, Ship Safe Training Group (SSTG) and more.
Alongside getting advice from the companies about sea careers, the multi-million pound bridge and ship simulators will also be included in the tour - giving a real time experience of working at sea.
Principal Simon Ashton, who trained at the marine school and returned a number of years later following a successful career at sea, has given an insight into what visitors can expect from the day.
He said: “Anyone considering a maritime career or simply curious about life at sea, will have a unique opportunity to explore different roles at sea, meet leading shipping industry professionals, talk to highly experienced lecturers, have a go on the bridge and navigation simulators and gain valuable insights into the maritime world.”
South Shields Marine School are encouraging students who currently at school, school leavers or anyone who would like to work at sea to attend.
The careers day will run from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, April 26.
You can register for the day by visiting: https://www.southshieldsmarineschool.com/event/careers-at-sea-open-day-26-04-2025/.
