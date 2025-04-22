South Shields Marine School to welcome global shipping companies to the borough

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
South Shields Marine School is set to host a careers day.

Shipping companies from across the world will be in attendance at South Shields Marine School, Grosvenor Road, for a careers day on Saturday, April 26.

The multi-million pound training facility attracts students from across the UK and the world, with current cadets set to be on hand during the day to offer their advice and support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the careers day, South Shields Marine School will be welcoming Carnival UK, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Pritchard Gordon Tankers, Anglo Eastern, Just Be Maritime, Anglo Eastern, Stream Marine Careers, Stena Line, Clyde Marine Training, Ship Safe Training Group (SSTG) and more.

South Shields Marine School is set to host a 'Careers at Sea' open day.South Shields Marine School is set to host a 'Careers at Sea' open day.
South Shields Marine School is set to host a 'Careers at Sea' open day. | Other 3rd Party

Alongside getting advice from the companies about sea careers, the multi-million pound bridge and ship simulators will also be included in the tour - giving a real time experience of working at sea.

Principal Simon Ashton, who trained at the marine school and returned a number of years later following a successful career at sea, has given an insight into what visitors can expect from the day.

He said: “Anyone considering a maritime career or simply curious about life at sea, will have a unique opportunity to explore different roles at sea, meet leading shipping industry professionals, talk to highly experienced lecturers, have a go on the bridge and navigation simulators and gain valuable insights into the maritime world.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here

South Shields Marine School are encouraging students who currently at school, school leavers or anyone who would like to work at sea to attend.

The careers day will run from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, April 26.

The school's multi-million pound bridge simulator will be included as part of the tour.The school's multi-million pound bridge simulator will be included as part of the tour.
The school's multi-million pound bridge simulator will be included as part of the tour. | Other 3rd Party

You can register for the day by visiting: https://www.southshieldsmarineschool.com/event/careers-at-sea-open-day-26-04-2025/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:StudentsCareers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice