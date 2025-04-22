South Shields Marine School to welcome global shipping companies to the borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Shields Marine School is set to host a careers day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shipping companies from across the world will be in attendance at South Shields Marine School, Grosvenor Road, for a careers day on Saturday, April 26.

The multi-million pound training facility attracts students from across the UK and the world, with current cadets set to be on hand during the day to offer their advice and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the careers day, South Shields Marine School will be welcoming Carnival UK, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Pritchard Gordon Tankers, Anglo Eastern, Just Be Maritime, Anglo Eastern, Stream Marine Careers, Stena Line, Clyde Marine Training, Ship Safe Training Group (SSTG) and more.

South Shields Marine School is set to host a 'Careers at Sea' open day. | Other 3rd Party

Alongside getting advice from the companies about sea careers, the multi-million pound bridge and ship simulators will also be included in the tour - giving a real time experience of working at sea.

Principal Simon Ashton, who trained at the marine school and returned a number of years later following a successful career at sea, has given an insight into what visitors can expect from the day.

He said: “Anyone considering a maritime career or simply curious about life at sea, will have a unique opportunity to explore different roles at sea, meet leading shipping industry professionals, talk to highly experienced lecturers, have a go on the bridge and navigation simulators and gain valuable insights into the maritime world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields Marine School are encouraging students who currently at school, school leavers or anyone who would like to work at sea to attend.

The careers day will run from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, April 26.

The school's multi-million pound bridge simulator will be included as part of the tour. | Other 3rd Party

You can register for the day by visiting: https://www.southshieldsmarineschool.com/event/careers-at-sea-open-day-26-04-2025/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.