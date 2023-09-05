South Shields mother and daughter launch handmade beauty business

Watch more videos on Shots!

A mother and daughter from South Shields have launched their own handmade beauty business.

Denise Reah and Laura Bonar, who both work for the NHS, decided to launch ‘Made With Loz’, selling products for lips, hands and feet at affordable prices.

Laura explained: “I have always been interested in making potions as a child, and became interested in body balms and their healing properties.”

To create the products, Laura explained that the process involves blending carrier oil, vegan friendly wax and essential oils. The recipe that they follow has been tried and tested (cruelty-free), with certifications.

The products come in different scents, are all priced individually under £10. Lip balms cost £3, hand balms cost £4, foot balms cost £6 and nail and cuticle oil costs £5.

Scents which have been used to make the products include Grapefruit, Lemon, Peppermint, Coconut, Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, and many more.

Denise and Laura created a Facebook group to sell their products, which is named ‘Made With Loz’, but will also be attending markets in the area.

“I hope that our business will be popular, and that people enjoy using the balms as much as I enjoy making them,” Laura explained.

Made With Loz prides itself on creating products which are vegan-friendly and cruelty free.

Made With Loz, sell various handmade beauty products.

They also offer delivery options to those who live in South Shields, with orders over £10 with free delivery, and orders under £10, with a £2 delivery charge.