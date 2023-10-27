Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An actress from South Shields, who has been balancing studies alongside motherhood, will be getting her ‘fairytale moment’ as she is set to appear in a Christmas pantomime.

Brooke Havana Bailey, aged 28, recently graduated from Stockton Riverside College in partnership with Teesside University, after completing a top-up year studying BA Hons Performing Arts.

The mother of three from South Shields, was pregnant with her third child during her studies, and she explained: “It has been a lot. But it’s also been great to take that time to study and enhance my skills.

“People thought I was mad studying with one-year-old twins at home and being pregnant at the same time.”

However, Brooke’s dedication to her studies has paid off as she has secured the role of Fairy Bowbells at Blyth’s Phoenix Theatre this Christmas, in their production of Dick Whittington.

Brooke is no stranger to the acting world though, as she previously starred in Sky Atlantic’s This is England, appeared in the West End production of Billy Elliot, and has travelled across the world as a performer on cruise ships and several UK tours.

Brooke’s recent graduation is a special achievement for her, as it was the first time she was able to wear the cap and gown, due to missing her previous graduation due to an acting commitment.

The 28-year-old is now looking forward to her next role, as she said: “When the audition came in it just sounded ideal, especially being so close to home.

“What’s more, it means the boys might even get the chance to see mum on stage for the first time.”

Brooke Havana Bailey

Dick Whittington at Blyth’s Phoenix Theatre will open on Friday, December 1 and will run until Wednesday, December 6.