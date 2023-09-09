South Shields MP backs the Kennel Club’s call to ban electric shock collars

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, has backed calls from the Kennel Club to ban electric shock collars.

The MP shared her support to ban the devices, which punish a dog for unwanted behaviour by delivering a shock to their neck via a remote control, on Twitter.

She tweeted: “I’ve been made aware of the considerable support for the banning of electric shock collars for dogs and cats by my constituents.

“I want to assure you I will be pursuing the Sec of State for the tabling of the Animal Welfare (Electronic Collars) legislation.”

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields MP, has backed calls from the Kennel Club to ban electric shock collars. Photo: NationalWorld.

The Kennel Club has campaigned for a ban on electric shock collars for more than 10 years, with recent statistics released by the organisation showing that the majority of the public (77%) also supporting a ban.

The Government has committed to a ban but no date has been set for the final stage of the law to be passed through Parliament.

Mark Beazley, Chief Executive at The Kennel Club, has welcomed the support from the South Shields MP and highlighted what damage the collars can do to dogs.

He commented: “We’re pleased to see Emma Lewell-Buck MP publicly supporting this long-awaited ban on cruel electric shock collars.

“This ban not only has cross party support, but is clearly something the British public want to see happen.

“Research has shown there is absolutely no need for cruel shock collars, which cause physical and psychological harm, given the vast array of positive training methods available.

“We urge dog lovers across the UK to support this ban and put pressure on the Government to follow through with their promises for animal welfare.”

The Kennel Club is urging the Government not to delay and asking people in Tyne and Wear to write to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to advocate for a ban.

A template letter is available on The Kennel Club website: thekennelclub.org.uk/banshockcollars