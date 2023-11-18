South Shields MP named alongside a former Prime Minister to propose a new law

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has been named in the Private Members' Bill ballot.

Emma Lewell-Buck, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, was named in the Private Members' Bill ballot on Thursday, November 16.

The Chairman of Ways and Means, Rt Hon Dame Eleanor Laing, drew 20 numbered ballot balls and read out the names of the successful MPs during the session in the House of Commons.

The South Shields MP was drawn in 15th place during the ballot, with the top seven MPs named guaranteed a full day of debate on their bill.

During the session, it was revealed that 415 Members had entered the ballot, with Sunderland Central MP, Julie Elliott being named in first position, meaning she has the first choice of a Private Members' Bill Friday to debate her proposed bill.

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields.

Former Prime Minister, Liz Truss, was also named in the ballot as she was drawn in 18th place.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, November 17, Mrs Lewell-Buck spoke of the "fantastic opportunity" that it gives her to introduce her own legislation.

She said: "Yesterday, I was one of 20 MPs chosen in the Private Members' Bill ballot. "This is a fantastic opportunity to introduce a piece of my own legislation.

"In the last Parliamentary session, 16 bills from the ballot became law."

The ballot bills will have their first reading in the House of Commons on Wednesday, December 6, before they are debated over 13 sitting Fridays.

Those who are drawn higher in the ballot are more likely to get time to debate their bill and therefore, more likely to have their bill become law.

Private Members' Bills are public bills that are introduced by MPs and Lords who are not government ministers.