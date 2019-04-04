South Shields mum makes dream of owning a barber shop a reality

A South Tyneside mum’s dream of owning her own barber shop has finally become a reality.

Ever since Lisa Dougdale picked up a pair of scissors, opening the doors of her own salon became her ambition.

Kings and Kings 2 Be barber shop has opened in Whiteleas. Owner Lisa Dougdale with staff barber Robbie Court

In February, her hard work finally paid off when she took over established barber shop – Blades – in Whiteleas, South Shields.

Renaming it Kings and Kings To Be, the mum-of-one is hoping to add to her already growing list of clientele.

Lisa, from South Shields, who started her barbering career as an apprentice based at The Nook, said: “I have always had an interest in barbering and 11 years ago I was offered an apprenticeship.

“Right from the start it was my plan to one day have my own barbershop, but it was a case of waiting until the time was right and I found the right place.”

I was offered the site in Whiteleas and when I walked in, I knew it was the right place for me. Lisa Dougdale

When she found out the barber shop, opposite the Whiteleas Social Club, was going to be availabe, she spoke to the manager for more details.

She says from the moment she took hold of the keys to the building, she felt at home and realised her dream was finally going to come to fruition.

As a mum to a little boy she found the children’s seats that had been converted into cars a special touch,

She added: “I was offered the site in Whiteleas and when I walked in, I knew it was the right place for me.

“I have a little boy and seeing the cars in there for them to sit in to have their hair cut was ideal.”

Lisa is also hoping to create more of a relaxing area for youngsters with additional needs to help make having their hair cut a more pleasant experience.

The barbershop caters for all aspects of male grooming from cuts to shaves and facials.

The 28-year-old said: “Since opening the doors I have been quite busy as a lot of my clients followed me.

“Robbie Court, who worked under the previous owner has also stayed on.

“We are starting to get more people through the doors who live on the nearby estates as word is getting around, which is great!

Kings and Kings To Be is open Monday to Saturday with appointments and walk-ins available.

For appointments, call (0191) 4473160 or visit Kings to Kings To Be on Facebook.