South Shields murderer returned to prison after going on the run from police
64-year-old Jacqueline Chesson went missing from Preston last week and forcing police to put out an appeal for information to secure her recall to prison.
Chesson was jailed for murdering her husband in South Shields in 2004. She fatally stabbed husband John Williamson, 59, in the chest at their home in Shields.
This is not the first time the criminal has absconded.
Back in 2016, lifer Chesson, 56, allegedly absconded from Drake Hall Prison, Stafford, while out on day release.
Staff at Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI), West Yorks, were then forced to call the police when she arrived at the hospital for treatment and was found to be carrying a 4in kitchen knife.
Chesson is serving life for a domestic murder, and also had previous convictions for using a knife in 1995 and 2001.