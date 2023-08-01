South Shields musician to raffle Fraser guitar to celebrate 100K milestone goal

A guitarist from South Shields is celebrating after hitting 100K followers on his Instagram page.

28-year-old Sean Mann, who has been playing guitar from a very early age, began uploading guitar videos three years ago, in the middle of the 2020 lockdown caused by COVID-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean explained: “I started posting content online during the 2020 lockdown. Live gigs had stopped so uploading music online was the only outlet for musicians. Once I started getting a bit of traction from my uploads it spurred me on to keep doing it.”

Sean’s following began to grow, with people all over the world watching his guitar videos, where he showcases his musical talent.

Given Sean’s success on YouTube and social media platforms, he was able to upload videos as a full time job, alongside offering guitar courses for aspiring guitar players on a global scale.

Sean said: “Something I started in my bedroom at my parent’s house three years ago has turned into a full time business, which I never would have imagined when I first started. I feel extremely lucky to be able to do what I love for a living.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean is now celebrating after reaching the milestone goal of 100K followers on Instagram, which he describes as “surreal”. He said: “100K was a goal when I started uploading guitar videos three years ago. Finally hitting that goal after years of consistent work and dedication feels crazy. I never really thought I’d actually hit that number, so to get there feels quite surreal.

“It’s really encouraging that people of all ages are interested and engage with the content that I put out. I’ve been fortunate enough to connect with musicians and music fans from all over the world via my social media channels, there’s a real sense of community in the online music world. I would highly encourage any aspiring musicians to start uploading videos online.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

To mark the occasion of hitting 100K followers, and as a way to thank his followers for their support, Sean has announced a raffle open worldwide, with exciting prizes up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top prize is one of Sean’s favourite guitars, his Fraser 60s Sunburst, as well as an hour-long private guitar lesson over Zoom.

Sean wrote on his Instagram: “If you have been a subscriber on my channel for a while, you’ll know that I am a huge fan of Fraser guitars. I use them almost exclusively when playing. It is a gem of a guitar, impeccable craftsmanship and the sound quality is just outstanding. If you’re a Fender fan, and a fan of the Stratocaster you need to get your hands on one of these incredible guitars.”

Another one hour private guitar lesson, taking place over Zoom is up for grabs for the second prize, and the third is an enrolment onto any one of Sean’s online guitar courses.