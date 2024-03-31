South Shields' Ocean Beach Pleasure Park reveals new rides and attractions in time for Easter
Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, in South Shields, has announced more rides and attractions for the whole family - just in time for the Easter holidays.
The fair, which welcomes thousands of visitors a year, has already introduced a big wheel this year and now, it is unveiling a brand new spinning coaster.
Both rides offer spectacular views across South Shields' parks and coastline, with new additions for Easter including a beach slide, Mini Miami, Tagada and the King Swing.
The Mini Miami is a child-friendly version of the popular adult attraction, while Tagada is defined as a "bumpy ride", as riders sit in a round bowl which spins and bounces them off their seats.
The King Swing is designed for "adrenaline junkies" while the beach slide provides fun for the younger visitors to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.
Michael Sheeran, from Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, said Easter weekend was “the perfect time" to unveil the new attractions.
He added: "Spring is here, the holidays have started and, not only have we got enough fun and adventure for all the family, but the beach is right on the doorstep.
"In fact, there’s so much to do here there really is no need to go anywhere else."
The new rides and attractions join the line up of the permanent fixtures that are already in place at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.
Full details of the attractions and opening time for this Easter holiday can be found by visiting: https://www.oceanbeach.co.uk/.