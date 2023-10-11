South Shields paedophile found guilty of six child sex offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Vickers, of Moreland Road in South Shields, was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of six child sex offences, including three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Paul Vickers was found guilty of six child sex offences. Photo: Northumbria Police.

The 39-year-old denied the offences but following a five-day trial in June, he was found guilty by a jury.

