News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

South Shields paedophile found guilty of six child sex offences

A jury at Newcastle Crown Court have found a South Shields man guilty of six child sex offences.

By Ryan Smith
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Vickers, of Moreland Road in South Shields, was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of six child sex offences, including three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Paul Vickers was found guilty of six child sex offences. Photo: Northumbria Police.Paul Vickers was found guilty of six child sex offences. Photo: Northumbria Police.
Paul Vickers was found guilty of six child sex offences. Photo: Northumbria Police.

The 39-year-old denied the offences but following a five-day trial in June, he was found guilty by a jury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The judge in the case remanded Vickers in custody until he is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31.

Related topics:South Shields