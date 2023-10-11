South Shields paedophile found guilty of six child sex offences
A jury at Newcastle Crown Court have found a South Shields man guilty of six child sex offences.
Paul Vickers, of Moreland Road in South Shields, was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of six child sex offences, including three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
The 39-year-old denied the offences but following a five-day trial in June, he was found guilty by a jury.
The judge in the case remanded Vickers in custody until he is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31.