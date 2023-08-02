South Shields paedophile jailed for abusing a teenage boy in the late 1990s

Ian Connor, of Centenary Avenue in South Shields, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, July 21, where he was jailed for sexually abusing a teen boy.

The 63-year-old’s offending came to light in 2021 when his victim decided to come forward and tell police what had happened to him.

Officers questioned Connor, who initially denied the allegations, and following a thorough investigation by Northumbria Police, he was charged with a number of offences.

He was convicted of nine counts of indecent assault following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Following his conviction, he was jailed for a total of 10 years, issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Ian Connor. Photo: Northumbria Police.

During the sentencing hearing, an impact statement from Connor’s victim was read out in court.

It said: “The abuse I suffered has impacted my whole life. Every day I think about it.

“I ask myself why I allowed this to happen, was it my fault? But over the years I began to understand it wasn’t my fault, I was a child, and he took advantage of me.

“I often wonder what life would have been like if this didn’t happen to me as it’s affected all my relationships and I don’t trust anyone. I feel so hurt, upset and ashamed.

“I suffer depression, anxiety and stress all brought on by the abuse I suffered but I know that I need to learn how to deal with what happened to me and move forward with my life.

“I now have a daughter and I want to be the best dad I can be for her.”

Detective Constable Graham Laverick, of Northumbria Police, has praised Connor’s victim for having the strength to come forward and report the abuse, years after it had happened.

He commented: “No child should ever have to experience any type of abuse, and I hope this sentence shows we will absolutely not tolerate offenders like Connor.

“I have nothing but admiration and respect for the victim. The courage and strength of character he has shown, not only by coming forward, but in the way he has conducted himself during these criminal proceedings has been remarkable. He is a true survivor.

“No prison sentence will ever be able to erase what Connor subjected him to but I hope this sentence can serve as the first step towards the closure he deserves.

“Connor is dangerous and it is only right he removed from the community and put behind bars for a considerable period of time where he cannot cause harm or suffering to anyone else.