A man and woman from South Shields have been banned from owning animals after police and the RSPCA rescued a dog and cat from their property.

Bryan Owens and Katrina Bernadette Elstob of Fox Avenue appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to animal welfare offences.

Both admitted to causing their Jack Russell, Jack, to suffer unnecessarily after failing to provide vet treatment for severe dental disease; and failing to deal with the dog's poor body condition, flea infestation and secondary skin inflammation.

They also admitted to failing to meet the needs of their cat, Jess.

Both were given a seven year ban from owning all animals, with no appeal for five years.

Katrina Elstob was also ordered to pay a fine of £164, a £66 victim surcharge and £250 in costs; Elstob had been previously banned from owning animals.

Bryan Owens was also ordered to pay a fine of £80, a £32 victim surcharge and £250 in costs.

After the RSPCA requested their assistance, police removed Jack and Jess on 19 September 2023, placing them into the care of the charity.

When RSPCA Inspector Trevor Walker arrived at the property, he was concerned about the condition of Jack and Jess.

In his witness statement he said: “I observed an aged and very lean, Jack Russell Terrier type dog, that would have been described as tri-coloured at one stage, but now appeared more yellow possibly due to a heavy flea burden and his age. The cat, a medium long haired brown cat appeared in better condition, but once I had picked him up I could feel the very scabby skin under his medium long haired coat.”

RSPCA Inspector Walker transported Jack and Jess to a vet for further examination.

Inspector Walker continued in his witness statement: “Arriving at the door to the vet’s surgery, I noticed [Jack] was lapping the rain water that had collected on the top of the drainage cover, indicating that he was dehydrated. This condition was confirmed inside the consultation room when he drank from a bowl of fresh water for an entire minute, before it was removed.”

The vet said in their witness statement about Jack the dog: “There were four main concerns which included a very poor body condition score, which would have likely been present for at least a few months, a heavy flea infestation, secondary skin inflammation and severe dental disease. Based on the examination and the further test results; Jack had experienced unnecessary and avoidable suffering.”