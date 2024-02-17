South Shields pantomime favourite Dennis to star in choc-tastic show
One of our favourite pantomime characters in South Shields is set to star in his own show, which is all about our favourite sweet treat - chocolate!
The Customs House has a brand-new production for the half-term holidays, guaranteed to be a hit with sweet-toothed kids.
Dennis - the nephew of our beloved Dame Bella and cousin of Arbuthnot - is stealing the stage, as he embarks on his very own Easter chocolate adventure.
Dennis and his Cooksonville pals will embark on an ‘egg-citing’ journey to find the magic Easter egg of Easter Island as without it, the Easter Bunny is unable to make chocolate Easter eggs.
The show will see Dennis on a mission to save Easter and all of our favourite chocolate eggs, despite villain character The Cad-Bury trying to steal them all.
The incredibly talented and funny Glen Richard Townsend returns as Dennis, and he is joined by his chocolate-making pals Lindt played by Chloe Millar and Ferrero played by Rebecca Withers.
Bethan Amber will take on the villain role of The Cad-Bury, while Lucas Bradley Benson will remind us all of dental hygiene as Wisdom Tooth, The Protector of Teeth.
The choc-tastic show is sponsored by South Shields business The Canny Chocolate Company who will be offering the chance for a family to win a chocolate making experience.
Dennis’ Chocolatey Adventure will be at The Customs House from Tuesday, February 20 until Thursday, February 22.
For more information and to book tickets, please visit The Customs House website.