South Shields pantomime favourite Dennis to star in choc-tastic show

One of our favourite pantomime characters in South Shields is set to star in his own show, which is all about our favourite sweet treat - chocolate!

The Customs House has a brand-new production for the half-term holidays, guaranteed to be a hit with sweet-toothed kids.

Dennis - the nephew of our beloved Dame Bella and cousin of Arbuthnot - is stealing the stage, as he embarks on his very own Easter chocolate adventure.

Dennis and his Cooksonville pals will embark on an ‘egg-citing’ journey to find the magic Easter egg of Easter Island as without it, the Easter Bunny is unable to make chocolate Easter eggs.

The show will see Dennis on a mission to save Easter and all of our favourite chocolate eggs, despite villain character The Cad-Bury trying to steal them all.

The incredibly talented and funny Glen Richard Townsend returns as Dennis, and he is joined by his chocolate-making pals Lindt played by Chloe Millar and Ferrero played by Rebecca Withers.

Bethan Amber will take on the villain role of The Cad-Bury, while Lucas Bradley Benson will remind us all of dental hygiene as Wisdom Tooth, The Protector of Teeth.

Dennis’s Chocolatey Adventure will open at The Customs House for half-term.

The choc-tastic show is sponsored by South Shields business The Canny Chocolate Company who will be offering the chance for a family to win a chocolate making experience.

Dennis’ Chocolatey Adventure will be at The Customs House from Tuesday, February 20 until Thursday, February 22.