South Shields’ Perrie Edwards to make live performance debut at mini-festival

South Shields singing sensation Perrie Edwards will be making her solo stage debut, as she has been announced on the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

The mini-festival which takes place annually at Wembley Stadium, London is hosted by popular radio station Capital, and will see various chart-toppers share the stage for one-day-only. Capital also hosts a winter edition of the mini-festival, named Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

30-year-old Edwards has now been announced as one of the performers, following the release of her debut solo single Forget About Us.

Edwards, was born in South Shields and lived in the Whiteleas area until she rose to fame at the age of 17 after appearing on and winning The X Factor UK in 2011 as part of Little Mix.

The girl group, which also included fellow Sanddancer Jade Thirlwall, enjoyed an incredibly successful career for 11 years, where they achieved five number one singles and three BRIT award wins, until they announced their hiatus in 2022.

Now, each member of the original line-up of the group are exploring their solo sound.

Mortimer Community College alumni Edwards, recently released her debut single which was co-written with Ed Sheeran, Forget About Us.

Forget About Us is climbing the Official Charts, and at time of publication currently sits at number 31. However, on The Official Big Top 40 charts, Edwards jumped to number one within two days of release, knocking Beyonce off the top spot.

Joining Edwards at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, includes; Sabrina Carpenter, David Guetta, Bradley Simpson, Jax Jones, Caity Baser, Benson Boone and Rudimental - with more acts to be announced.