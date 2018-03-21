South Shields pervert's sickening collection of images of women having sex with animals

A computer user was caught with a shocking collection of images of women having sex with animals.

Police found Matthew Ross's sickening haul when they seized a hard drive and an Ipad during a raid at his home last January.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 50-year-old had a catalogue of 70 "extreme porn" images involving adult women with dogs and horses and one indecent picture of a child.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court the child image was of the least serious category and showed a topless girl aged around 12 to 15.

Ross, of Rubens Avenue, South Shields, who has never been in trouble before, was arrested and admitted he had uploaded the images.

He told officers adult pornography had been sent to him from through Facebook.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Ross to a three-year community order with programme and rehabilitation requirements, a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and five years on the Sex Offenders' Register.

The judge told him: "In interview you admitted you must have been responsible for uploading the images.

"You confirmed adult pornography had been sent to you from various Facebook groups you were a member of.

"The probation assessment is you have expressed remorse. They do believe your sexual interest in extreme pornography needs to be addressed."

Ross had pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography and an indecent image of a child.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Ross understands the problems created in society by any interest in such images.

Mr Laffey said Ross, who cares for an older relative and has a supportive family, is "more than prepared" to co-operate with the probation service and immediately admitted wrongdoing at the police station.