South Shields’ Pets2impress spreads festive cheer with its annual Christmas production
Pets2impress, a South Shields-based pet care company, is once again spreading festive joy with its annual Christmas production, The Santa Paws.
Now in its fourth year, the production aims to support animals in need through the company’s ‘Santa for Strays’ charity appeal.
The Santa Paws is the brainchild of Tim Jackson, the owner of Pets2impress - with the production boasting a cast of more than 40 furry stars.
Tim has revealed that filming for the spectacle began in August, with countless hours having being poured into making the story as magical as possible.
Following the release of The Santa Paws, the 38-year-old has explained how important every donation is to the Santa for Strays appeal revealed that the premiere night at The Grand Hotel, in Sunderland, was a success.
Tim said: “Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference to an animal in need. I have ran the Santa for Strays for nine years and each year it gets bigger and better.
“I did my first Christmas production with the dogs back in 2020 where I did my own unique version of the nativity and due to demand this is now a popular annual tradition at Pets2impress.
“The owners love our premier night at the Grand Hotel in Sunderland and they love watching their dogs on the big screen.”
Despite having only released The Santa Paws, Tim has also received that he has scripts for the next two Christmas productions - meaning there will be festive cheer right up until Christmas 2026.
Ros Hall, who is a service user at Pets2impress, expressed her delight at the company’s latest festive production.
She said: “I loved the characterisation of the dogs and the different voices they all had.”
Another client, Amy McFaulds, added: “The whole story was great, and Winston stole the show with Jack. His character was amazing.
“I would recommend Pets2impress. There is no better place, and I wouldn’t trust my dog with anyone else.”
The Santa Paws is designed to bring joy to audiences and shine a light on animals in local shelters who won’t have a home this Christmas.
Pets2impress are asking the local community to donate items to its Santa for Strays appeal, which will be given out to local animal shelters in the North East.
The shelters are in need of:
- Dog and cat food (wet or dry).
- Treats and toys.
- Blankets and bedding.
- Collars, leads, and harnesses.
- Cleaning supplies like disinfectant and bin liners.
- Pet-safe shampoos and grooming tools.
Donations can be dropped off at the Pets2impress daycare centre, on Mitre Place, in South Shields, from Monday to Friday, from 7.30am until 6pm, right up until December 23.
All collected items will then be transported to local shelters following that deadline.
You can watch the full production of The Santa Paws at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgzOmtXzicY.
