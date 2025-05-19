South Shields playwright set to bring latest show to Newcastle’s Theatre Royal

A South Shields playwright is celebrating bring his sixth play to Newcastle’s Theatre Royal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Waugh, a playwright from South Shields, is set to bring his latest show, ‘Carrying David’ to the Theatre Royal, on Grey Street, in Newcastle.

The latest show comes on the back of hits for Ed, which include Hadaway Harry, Wor Bella, and The Cramlington Train Wreckers - which toured the region in November, selling out 12 performances at seven venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrying David tells the story of legendary North East boxer Glenn McCrory and his relationship with his adopted brother, who was terminally ill.

Glenn McCrory (left) with Micky Cochrane, who plays him in Carrying David. | Angela Carrington

Ed said: “Carrying David is the euphoric and adrenaline-pumping story of Glenn McCrory's rise to becoming the first-ever world champion boxer from the North East in 1989.

“It is an exhilarating, funny and highly emotional, one-man play about two local lads: two brothers.

“One aiming to become a world boxing champion, the other terminally ill and fighting every day to stay alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“David was Glenn's adopted brother, who had a degenerative muscle-wasting disease, meaning Glenn often physically carried David on his back, hence the title of this fantastic story.”

David, Glenn McCrory's adopted brother who was terminally ill. | Glenn McCrory

Micky Cochrane, who is set to star as Glenn in the show, has reassured audiences that they don’t have to be boxing fans to enjoy Carrying David.

He commented: “This is a story about the love of two brothers, it transcends boxing.

“This is pure theatre; you don't have to like boxing to be emotionally involved in this wonderful story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn, who became world champion in 1989, has has spoken his relationship with David attend of the show coming to the Newcastle venue.

He reflected: “David and I were very close.

“David was my inspiration. He would say, ‘if I can defy death, you can become a world champion’.”

Carrying David was initially supposed to come to the Newcastle Theatre Royal but the Covid-19 pandemic halted the production due to lockdown measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed added: “We had to pulp 25,000 leaflets, hundreds of posters and dozens of banners.

"It was very disappointing - not because of the money we lost but because it's such a wonderful story and deserves a massive audience.

"Rocky was a great film but this ‘County Durham Rocky’ story is even better, and true.”

Micky Cochrane receiving a standing ovation at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, for his performance in Carrying David. | Ed Waugh

Post-Covid, Carrying David has played in London and toured Northern Ireland to sell-out crowds, including Belfast’s prestigious Lyric theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrying David will be performed at the Newcastle Theatre Royal on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22.

You can secure tickets for the show by visiting: https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/carrying-david/.