South Shields police officer has starring role in new series of Motorway Cops

For the past five months, camera crews have been following around Northumbria Police officers for the latest series of Channel 5’s ‘Motorway Cops: Catching Britain’s Speeders’.

Filming exclusively with Northumbria Police for 20 episodes, the programmes follow a team of officers while they respond to a range of incidents across the Force area.

Mary-Anne Hutchinson from South Shields stars in the latest series

Featuring in the series is PC Mary-Anne Hutchinson from South Shields.

“I think a lot of people see what they read on the news, they just see what’s on the telly, but actually this gives you an insight of what we do on a day-to-day basis,” said PC Hutchinson.

“[It allows you] to get to know us as people as opposed to just police officers.”