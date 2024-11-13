South Shields Post Office at risk of closure as the company looks to make cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields Post Office has been earmarked for closure.

Post Office bosses have revealed that 115 locations across the country have been earmarked for closure, with around 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

All 115 branches are Crown Post Office locations that are normally found within city and town centres and are staffed by Post Office employees.

They are the only Post Office-owned locations left in the country and among the branches at risk is the South Shields Post Office, which is based on King Street.

The news was confirmed by Nigel Railton, the Post Office chairman, following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation in an effort to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over the next five years.

He said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.

“We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”

Other locations in the North East at risk of closure include Sunderland and Chester-le-Street.

Following the announcement from the Post Office, the Government stated that it was discussing the plans with Mr Railton to ensure the organisation’s long-term future.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade commented: “Post Offices are an integral part of the communities they serve and the services they provide for local people.

“The Government is in active discussion with Nigel Railton on his plans to put postmasters at the centre of the organisation and strengthen the Post Office network for its long-term future.”

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) has slammed the decision to announce the branch closures in the wake of the Horizon Scandal.

Dave Ward, general secretary at the CWU, stated: “For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of Post Office shot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral.

“CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal – and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.”

You can see the full list of branches threatened by closure here.