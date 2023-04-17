South Shields ‘predator’ put behind bars due to bravery of victims

Northumbria Police officers have given praise to two victims, whose bravery has helped to put a rapist behind bars.

Duku Miah appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, April 14 where he was jailed for 22 years for repeatedly raping two girls over a period of three years.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how the man, who is now 49-years-old had preyed on the schoolgirls who were aged between four and seven years old, forcing them to repeat sexual acts with him.

The victims found the courage to confide in their family years later. Police were immediately called and an investigation was launched.

Miah was subsequently arrested and later charged but continued to deny the attacks.

He appeared before a jury on October 13 of last year, who saw through his lies, and he was convicted of all five offences including rape and sexual assault.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Miah of Ocean Road in South Shields to 22 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of two years.

Miah was also given an indefinite restraining order to protect both of the victims, and has been placed on the sex offender’s register for life.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Constable Claire Corns, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department, said: "This was an absolutely horrendous ordeal for Miah’s victims and something no child should ever have to experience. I really hope this sentence can serve as a new start for them.

“Without the victim’s bravery and strength, Miah would not be behind bars and his offending may never have been uncovered – and this is something they should be incredibly proud of themselves for.

“Miah is a vile predator who more than deserves his sentence and our communities are undoubtedly a safer place because of this.

“As a Force, protecting and supporting vulnerable victims is our top priority and we will continue to work round the clock to put offenders before the courts and ensure that no one gets away with this type of criminality.

“If you have been a victim, we’d encourage you to take that first step and come forward – you will be listened to, and you will be believed.”

Duku Miah

To report a sexual offence, you can do so by visiting the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.