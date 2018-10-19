South Shields primary school wins award for its arts provision for pupils

A primary school in South Tyneside has struck gold over the arts provision it provides for its pupils.

Hadrian Primary School, in Baring Street, South Shields, has been awarded the prestigious Gold standard Artsmark by Arts Council England.

The arts allow our pupils to develop as individuals, share exciting experiences together and tap into their creative minds - a wonderful vehicle through which to inspire our pupils across a range of subjects. Scott Brown

The accolade now means staff have access to more resources and networks to cultural organisations to further enhance their arts provision.

Head teacher Scott Brown, said: “I am delighted the Arts Council has recognised Hadrian Primary School’s progressive, arts education programme which encourages pupils to work with local

artists and that they have seen fit to award us with Gold Artsmark.

“I would like to thank all of the staff for their hard work and dedication in achieving this award, especially Mrs Giles and Mrs Carr before her, who both share my passion for the Arts.”

The school aims to give children opportunities through Art, Music, drama and dance to nurture skills and potential.

Mrs Giles, Arts Co-ordinator said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious award.

“The arts allow our pupils to develop as individuals, share exciting experiences together and tap into their creative minds - a wonderful vehicle through which to inspire our pupils across a range of subjects.“

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, said: “To become an Artsmark School, Hadrian Primary School had to demonstrate its dedication to the arts.

“It has put together an ambitious plan which will ensure each of its pupils are given the opportunity to explore and build a love of the arts that will remain with them as they go through adult life.”