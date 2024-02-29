South Shields pub burglar avoids jail after fruit machine blunder
A burglar who smashed into a fruit machine to grab cash during a pub raid has been given a chance to keep his freedom.
Ryan Kay forced his way into The Pier pub in South Shields, South Tyneside, while it was closed overnight in May last year.
Newcastle Crown Court heard when the manager got to work the following morning the fruit machine was turned upside down, the glass on it was smashed and the bank note drawer from inside was gone.
Prosecutor Joe Culley said: "On the floor was a screw driver, which was examined, as was a blood swab from the internal handle of the rear door, which provided a DNA match to the defendant."
Kay, 34, of Hatfield Square, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted burglary.
Judge Amanda Rippon deferred sentence until June to give Kay a chance to prove he can stay out of trouble.
The judge warned Kay, who has previous convictions: "This is it, one chance, take it or don't take it."
The court heard Kay has suffered an injury but has been told to complete unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements from an earlier court order before he is back in court.